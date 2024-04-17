Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, celebrates 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Mumbai, April 17 Actress Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for the success of her recently released movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Parineeti plays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife -- Amarjot Kaur.

The visuals show the diva wearing a sleeveless white ethnic suit. She opted for a natural makeup look and accessorised with silver jhumkas.

Parineeti is seen holding a puja thali, while she offers prayers to Lord Ganesha. There is an orange tika on her forehead.

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audience to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, it is streaming on Netflix.

