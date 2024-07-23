Parineeti Chopra shares her 'biggest flex': 'Walking to meetings'

Mumbai, July 23 Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on vacation to an unknown foreign location on Tuesday shared her 'biggest flex' and it is nothing but 'walking to meetings'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo-sharing application shared a video, wherein we can see her walking on the streets.

She captioned it as: "Biggest flex: Walking to meetings."

In another video, Parineeti gives a glimpse of herself happily walking away. She is donning a black dress and paired it with a grey sweater. She has opted for no makeup and kept her hair open. The look was rounded off with a side sling bag, and white shoes.

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on September 24, 2023, in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor