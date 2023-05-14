Parineeti-Raghav engagement: Priyanka 'Cannot wait for the wedding'

Mumbai, May 14 Just like any other sister, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she cannot wait for her sister Parineeti's wedding as she posted some unseen pictures from the latter's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of family pictures, which also features her brother Siddharth Chopra and a picture from the engagement, which has Parineeti and her fiance Raghav.

Expressing her excitement, Priyanka wrote: "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!"

