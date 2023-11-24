Parmeet Sethi shares his biggest takeaway from Hack Crimes Online

The recently released cyber crime drama on Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, Hack Crimes Online, has received rave reviews from the viewers ever since its launch. The compelling story takes audiences through the lives of cybercriminals and showcases how technology can empower law enforcement to make cities safer. Featuring Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles, the series is directed by Parmeet Sethi. Hack Crimes Online shows alarming cybercrime cases involving bank fraud, corporate espionage, honey traps, and cyberbullying. When asked about his biggest takeaway from Hack Crimes Online, Parmeet shared, “After reading Amit Dubey's book, I realised how many types of cybercrime exist. I definitely grew more conscious and informed about cybercriminals, which is what the show is all about. This cyber-crime-thriller series not only attempts to entertain the viewers but also educates them about cyber threats. Every episode will discuss a different crime, how the offender is apprehended, and what can be done to avoid falling into these traps. This is something completely fresh and exciting for me.”

He further explained what hooked him in directing Hack Crimes Online, “Cybercrime is an extremely prevalent subject right now. Hacking instances are everywhere, and we all know someone who has fallen victim to one. Today, everything is online, from shopping to entertainment to our jobs and even education. The more we use the internet, the more likely we are to become victims of these threats. I think it's pretty much a 'here-to-stay' situation now, and we must act on it as soon as possible”.Hack Crimes Online shows how we can always be tracked and how the internet is an ocean of knowledge today, with hackers shown as mighty sharks.