Pathan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan packs a punch in his comeback film

The much awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan has finally hit the web. The film marks his comeback to movies after almost four years. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh plays a spy in the action-thriller. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

In the trailer, John and Deepika take turns to introduce ‘Pathan’. They talk about how he is nameless and his one goal in life is to protect his country at any cost. Shah Rukh is seen walking out of the shadows in a white shirt and long hair as he speaks about his love for the country. Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial, Zero. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma