Patrick Wilson opens up on his directorial debut

Virginia [US], July 8 : Patrick Wilson was quietly looking for a chance to direct his directorial debut in 2019, and when franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell came up with an idea for a fifth 'Insidious' film involving the return of the Lambert family, Wilson's agent asked Blumhouse if Wilson could direct and star.

Wilson found himself brainstorming for his first directorial effort in his backyard with screenwriter Scott Teems. But then the global pandemic derailed the entire world, including the entertainment industry, so Wilson kept busy as an actor until 'Insidious 5' got back on track, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

However, 'The Further' was on Wilson's mind as he worked on Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall' and 'Insidious' co-creator James Wan's 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

"There hasn't been a day in the past four years that I haven't thought about this movie. That's the honest-to-God truth. Every day on the sets of these other movies, including 'Aquaman 2', I was reworking things and rewriting things," Wilson tells The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Red Door' reconvenes with the Lamberts a decade after 'Insidious: Chapter 2', and because of their hypnotism at the end of the latter film, Josh (Wilson) and his now-18-year-old son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), still have no recollection of their astral projections to 'The Further' and subsequent duels with the Lipstick Demon (Joseph Bishara).

Their father-son bond has also been strained as a result of Josh and Renai's (Rose Byrne) divorce, as well as their missing backstory. As their past demons resurface, Josh drives Dalton to his East Coast art school in an attempt to mend fences.

Wilson has a newfound appreciation for his previous directors, now that he understands how much compromise comes with the territory of being a filmmaker. In fact, Wilson had to fight for an early shot in the film because he didn't want to overly resemble or repeat the franchise's best scares.

"You're never gonna repeat Joe Bishara's Lipstick Demon behind [Josh's] head [from Insidious (2010)]," Wilson says. "It's never gonna happen again. So you want to say to everyone above you: 'Get over that. That kind of jump scare is not gonna happen. I'm not gonna do that. It can't happen twice.'"

Wilson also provides a brief update on his character, Orm, in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' as he recently participated in reshoots, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Orm is awesome. I was with him last week," Wison says.

