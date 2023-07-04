Pawan Kalyan to ends his third marriage with Anna Lezhneva

Pawan Kalyan is reportedly facing troubles in his marriage with his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. Speculations of a potential separation and divorce have emerged in the Telugu film industry. While there is no official confirmation regarding this matter, rumours suggest that Anna has been living separately with their children, possibly in Singapore or Dubai.

Anna's absence from important family functions has fuelled the rumours. She did not attend the engagement ceremony of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, where Pawan Kalyan was present. Anna was also not seen by his side during his political ritual before the start of his Varahi Yatra. Her absence during the cradle ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, further added fuel to the divorce speculations.

Sources claim that Anna might have returned to her home country, Russia, with her children while maintaining contact with Pawan Kalyan through phone and video calls. However, no official statement or response has been given by either Pawan Kalyan or the mega family regarding these rumors. Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva fell in love during the shooting of the Telugu film 'Teen Maar,' a remake of the Bollywood movie 'Love Aaj Kal.' They got married in December 2013, and their union brought forth a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich.