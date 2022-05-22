Payal Rohatgi mocks Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad’s box office failure

Payal Rohatgi on Sunday took a dig at Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad’s box office performance. Calling the film’s box office collections ‘sad’, Payal Rohatgi indirectly mocked Munawar Faruqui and his fan following. She commented on how the Lock Upp winner or his fans did not promote the film on the social media platforms and did not even turn up to watch the film at the theaters.

Payal has been sour over losing Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, to Munawar and has been taking pot-shots at both.Pointing at how ‘Karma is a b****,’ Payal wrote, “जिसको 18 lakh vote मिले ना उसने फ़िल्म की promotion की ना उसके BOTS फ़िल्म देखने आए (The one who got 18 lakh votes did not promote the film and even his BOTS did not watch the film)”.Payal Rohatgi, after attending the screening of Kangana's action film Dhaakad on Thursday night, took to her Instagram to share a post. While she praised the actress' sister for being sweet, she took a dig at Kangana and wrote, "Rangoli you are such a good human being. But your sister was not happy to see me. She was sulking."Kangana Ranaut-starrer action-thriller Dhaakad is turning out to be a huge box office disaster. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film grossed Rs 50 lakh on Saturday, taking its two-date total to just Rs 1.50 crore. The film is reportedly made on a considerable budget as it is a full-fledged actioner with special and visual effects.The Razneesh Ghai directorial also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee.The movie has fallen way short of expectations.

