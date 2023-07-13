Pearle Maaney, Srinish Aravind expecting second child

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 13 : Star couple Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are all set to become parents for the second time.

On Thursday, Paarle took to Instagram and wrote, "Le’ Nila: Ammede vayattilu Kunju Vava.. Daddyde vayattilu Dosa ..We are happy to share this beautiful News with you… we are expecting baby No.2.. Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

br />She shared the good news by posting an adorable fam-jam picture.

In the image, Paarle and Srinish are seen smiling as they pose with their daughter Nila.

As soon as Paarle dropped the good news, netizens chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple.

"Congrats to the wonderful trio," Gayathri R Suresh commented.

"Omgggg congratsss guysss," a social media user commented.

Pearle and Srinish fell in love during their stint in 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor