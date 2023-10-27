Pierce Brosnan looks completely unrecognizable as 90's acting legend new-look, goes viral!

A first look at Pierce Brosnan's transformation for The Last Rifleman has been released. The upcoming film sees the James Bond star play 89-year-old World War II veteran Artie Crawford, who escapes from his care home in Northern Ireland so he can travel to France and pay his final respects on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The story is inspired by real-life World War II veteran Bernard Jordan, who escaped from his care home and made his way to Normandy to attend the 70th anniversary events in 2014.Brosnan looks almost unrecognisable in the first-look photos, sporting facial prosthetics and a balding, grey wig in order to age the 70-year-old actor by two decades. Other cast members include Normal People's Desmond Eastwood, Watchmen's Louis Gossett Jr, and Derry Girls' Claire Rafferty.

Following a stage acting career, he rose to popularity in the television series Remington Steele (1982–1987). After the conclusion of the series, Brosnan appeared in films such as the Cold War spy film The Fourth Protocol (1987) and the comedy Mrs. Doubtfire (1993). After achieving worldwide fame for his role as James Bond, Brosnan took the lead in other major films including the epic disaster adventure film Dante's Peak (1997) and the remake of the heist film The Thomas Crown Affair (1999). Since leaving the role of Bond, he has starred in films such as the political thriller The Ghost Writer (2010), the action fantasy Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), the action spy thriller The November Man (2014), the comedy musical Mamma Mia! (2008), its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020). In 2022, Brosnan played Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate in the DC Extended Universe film Black Adam. Brosnan has received two Golden Globe Award nominations, for the miniseries Nancy Astor (1982) and for the dark comedy film The Matador (2005). In 1996, along with American film producer Beau St. Clair, he formed a Los Angeles-based production company called Irish DreamTime. He is also known for his charitable work and environmental activism. In 1997, Brosnan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the film industry