Pioneering Entrepreneur Kuku Mohanka Turns Producer with Debut Film Yaatris

Debut film of pioneering entrepreneur-producer Kuku Mohanka to release on 24th November. Kuku Mohanka, a pioneering and fearless entrepreneur turned producer whose debut film Yaatris, under the banner of Akion Entertainment, is set to release on 24th November in theatres. Starring Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever, Anuraag Malhan and Chahatt Khanna, the family drama is directed by Harish Vyas and distributed by Platoon One Films. The film's trailer has already generated a lot of buzz among moviegoers.

A middle-class family embarks on an unforgettable adventure to Bangkok in this heartwarming tale of family, emotions, and adventure. The film follows the family as they navigate the bustling city, discover its hidden gems, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Along the way, they learn more about themselves and each other, and come to appreciate the importance of family and the power of love. On talking about what prompted her to back the film, Producer Kuku Mohanka added, "Inspired by the magic of cinema and fueled by an insatiable desire to create stories that evoke emotions and inspire hope, I set out to make my mark in the world of film production. It is incredibly rewarding to see a film come to life, from the initial spark of an idea to the final product on the big screen. As a filmmaker, I am always striving to connect with my audience on a deep level. I believe that our debut film, Yaatris, will resonate with audiences of all ages with its heartwarming storyline and stellar performances. It is a tribute to the classic feel-good family films made by masters like Hrishikesh Mukherjee."

She further mentioned, "What sets Yaatris apart is its simplicity and relatability. The captivating storyline is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages, and it will showcase my talents in a new and exciting way. It is an unexpected delight that is guaranteed to leave moviegoers entertained and inspired."Gearing up for the film's release, Kuku confidently shares how her film will be relatable to audiences of all ages. She stated, "This topic is truly remarkable and quite uncommon, in my opinion. It effectively captures and represents the strong connections found within a family. The love and conflicts experienced among family members are depicted authentically. Furthermore, the narrative showcases the transformative journey that brings them closer together."Recalling the entire filming experience, she says, "The entire film was a memorable experience, with stunning performances from all the actors, including Raghubir ji, Seema ji, Jamie, Anuraag and Chahatt. Their dedication and teamwork resulted in a seamless production. Director Harish Vyas's genuine approach to craft and the story contributed to the film's successful making."