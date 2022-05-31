Planet Marathi founder Akshay Bardapurkar meets Goa CM Pramod Sawant, talks on Goan cinema

Mumbai, May 31 The digital platform has broadened the scope for a number of newcomers in the entertainment industry. In fact, OTT has given opportunities to budding actors to showcase their talent from different states.

Akshay Bardapurkar, producer and founder of Marathi OTT channel Planet Marathi recently met up with the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Chairman, GTDC and MLA Ganesh Gaonkar to discuss the future of Goan entertainment and how OTT can play a role to take it to the next level.

Akshay said: "It was an immense honour to meet Dr Pramod Sawant and Dr Ganesh Gaonkar. We got the opportunity to discuss the capabilities of both the Marathi and Goan film industries. It was heartwarming to see the keen interest they had in exploring the power of Goan content in the OTT space."

He added how Goan and Marathi languages have a rich history of connection and neighbourhood. "With the prospect of OTT coming into the picture for Goa, it can help expand the industry's horizons and audience and take it to great heights. My heartfelt thank you to both Dr Sawant and Dr Gaonkar for having an insightful discussion with me."

Sawant tweeted: "Glad to meet @askayent the founder of Planet Marathi in presence of GDTC chairman Shri @DrGaneshGaonkar. We discussed the future of Goan cinema and how OTT can help the talent of Goa to excel in their careers."

