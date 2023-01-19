PM arrives in K'taka; CM Bommai, Governor accord warm welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 10,800 crore in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts of the state. On his arrival at Kalaburagi airport, he was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Prime Minister Modi later travelled to Kodekal village in Yadgir district along with them by special chopper.

This marks PM Modi's second visit to Karnataka this month. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project. Later, PM Modi will arrive in Malkhed in Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries. The visit comes ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka which will go to polls in May.


