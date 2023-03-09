PM Modi condoles the sudden demise of Satish Kaushik

Actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik passed away today at the age of 66. His close associate and best friend Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce the sad news. The news has left the entire industry shocked. The ace actor was born on April 13, 1956. His breakout role was that of the character Calendar in Shekhar Kapur's Mr India. An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, he had also made an impact with early releases like Jaane Bhi Do Yaro, Mandi and Woh 7 Din.Kaushik made a transition to direction with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Tere Naam and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain are some of his popular films as director.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Satish Kaushik's death and wrote on Twitter, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. Kaushik's last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai. Since news broke of his demise, several Bollywood actors took to social media to express their shock. Former co-stars and friends of the late actor took to their handles to offer their condolences to the Kaushik family.