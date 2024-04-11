Police Lathi-Charge Salman Khan Fans Gathered Outside Galaxy Apartments on Eid 2024 (Watch Video)

Mumbai police used batons (lathi charge) to disperse a large crowd that gathered outside actor Salman Khan's residence on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. when fans arrived to celebrate Eid with Khan and catch a glimpse of him from his balcony.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Police uses mild lathi-charge to disperse the large gathering outside the residence of Actor Salman Khan, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/mKcqXoDYr5 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

The popular actor has a tradition of greeting fans on Eid, but this year, he apparently did not appear due to security concerns. A video shared by news agency ANI shows fans running away as police begin using batons. Some fans are barefoot, having left their shoes behind in the rush.

Read Also | Salman Khan Announces 'Sikandar' with Sajid Nadiadwala and A.R. Murugadoss for Eid 2025

Meanwhile, Khan took to social media to announce his next film, titled "Sikandar," which will be directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Khan will play the title role in the film, slated for release on Eid 2025. His Instagram post announcing the film reads: "This Eid, watch 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Maidaan,' and next Eid, meet Sikandar... Wishing you all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."