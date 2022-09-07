Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch: Check out who wore what

It's been a day since the grand launch of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' in Chennai, and the pictures from the event continue to trend.

Along with the cast and crew of the historical drama, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were present at the event. Let's see who wore what to the launch:

Aishwarya Rai looked elegant in a black traditional outfit with a heavily embroidered dupatta. Aishwarya wore a couple of accessories with the outfit and very minimal make-up with nude undertones. The outfit's look was accentuated by a small black bindi she decided to put on her forehead.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini - a Pazhuvoor queen in the movie.

Trisha looked like royalty as she donned a hot pink heavily embellished saree for the event. Trisha turned heads as she entered wearing the pink saree and regal jewellery. She even embraced a maang-tika.

Trisha kept her hair tied back and subtle-looking makeup completed her look.

Trisha will be seen playing Kundavai Pirattiyar - the Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola and Vallavaraiyan's love interest in the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a dream-size princess in her magenta saree. Aditi appeared as a special guest for the evening but nonetheless looked like royalty. Aditi oozed charm in the saree that she paired with a brocade blouse. For accessories, she wore heavy polki jewellery.

Sobhita dressed like her character in the film - Vaanathi. Sobhita looked different from all guests as she went quite bold with her outfit choice, dressing like her character in the movie. She looked like a timeless beauty in a yellow bustier blouse and saree.

Sobhita's character Vaanathi is a shy Kodumbalur princess and Arulmozhi's love interest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor