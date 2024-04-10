Pooja Entertainment's ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ gets claps & hoots, reveal sources in Dubai

Mumbai, April 10 Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ received great rounds of applause as well as cheer from the audience in a special screening held in Dubai, according to sources.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will be released on Eid.

The source said that the audience was rooting for Akshay and Tiger's action sequences and the theatre was filled with whistles and cheers throughout even the songs saw people hooting.

The source added that at the premiere in Dubai, the audience loved “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” and were seen saying that it's a blockbuster.

Set to release on April 11, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” has seen a great response with its advance booking in India and globally too it is leaving everyone impressed.

The film is slated to release on April 11 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor