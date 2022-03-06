Poonam claims she tried to kill herself ‘multiple times’ due to ex-husband's abuse

Poonam Pandey has said that she attempted to take her life multiple times due to the constant physical abuse by her ex-husband Sam Bombay. The model-actor shared the story on Saturday's episode of Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp after the contestants were given a task to discuss the topic of mental health and emotional well-being. Poonam said that being inside the reality TV jail is a blessing for her as it is far better than the life that she had trapped herself into with Sam Bombay.

She said, "This jail, the food, my sleep, it is luxury for me. I was in a relationship for four years. Those four years of my life, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't eat. I would not eat for days, that's why I crave vada pav. I would get beaten up, I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken, so I couldn't make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself. "Poonam, who tied the knot with Sam in September 2020, filed a domestic violence case against him just weeks after their marriage. The producer was arrested and later released on bail.