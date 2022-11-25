Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in jail for rape

A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes include rape, according to state media on Friday.The local court in Chaoyang District of Beijing said investigations showed that from November to December 2020, Wu Yifan raped three women.The court said they found him guilty of rape as well as of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.

Officials from the Canadian embassy in China attended the sentencing, according to state media.Wu originally shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, before leaving in 2014 to launch a successful solo career as a singer, actor, model and variety show judge.Nineteen-year-old student Du Meizhu last year accused Wu of date-raping her when she was 17, resulting in a barrage of public criticism and luxury brands dropping deals with him.More alleged victims spoke out online in the wake of those claims, accusing Wu's staff of predatory behaviour including inviting them to boozy karaoke parties.

