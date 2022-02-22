Popular Bengaluru RJ Rachana dies of heart attack at 39

Popular Kannada Radio Jockey, Rachana died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday (February 22) at noon. She was 39. According to reports, Rachana complained of chest pain at her flat in JP Nagar and she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.Known as Mattina Malli, Rachana also played an RJ in the Kannada movie Simpleagi Ondu Love Story.

Rachana, who used worked with Radio Mirchi had quit her job a few years ago, and stayed away from public. Sources close to her say she was suffering from depression as per a report in The Week. Her body will be taken to Chamrajpete where her parents live.Many celebrities took to social media to condole her death. “Shocking! Sad to know Rachana passed away due to heart attack. May her soul rest in peace,’’ wrote RJ Prasanna. RJ Rachana was a popular radio jockey who had become a household name among Bengalureans over the last decade. She had earned a huge fan following with her oratory skills with her unique sense of humour.

