Popular DC series 'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol' to end with Season Four

Two of the DC series on HBO Max, 'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol', will be coming to an end, reported Deadline.

Both recently wrapped their six-episode Season 4A runs on the streamer. The upcoming second halves of their fourth seasons will be the shows' final chapters. Both had been crafted to give the series a proper ending.

'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol', both from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, are the last live-action series from the slate of the now-defunct DC Universe.

Both 'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol' have been well-received by critics, and have done well on the platform as reported by Deadline on Wednesday.

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson said.

He further added, "We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such a thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

'Titans' is developed by Goldsman, Johns and Berlanti, based on the characters from DC. Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Franka Potente and Joseph Morgan starred in the series.

'Doom Patrol', which was part of newly minted Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood, reimagines some of DC's most recognized superheroes: "Robotman" aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), "Negative Man" aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), "Elasti-Woman" aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), "Crazy Jane" (Diane Guerrero), "Cyborg" aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super-villain "Madame Rouge" aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). The series also stars Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk.

The series is developed by Carver, based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Carver said, "To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons."

"Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

