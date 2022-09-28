Popular Malayalam actress molested at Kerala mall

In a shocking bit of news, a popular Malayalam film actress has said she experienced sexual misconduct during a film promotion event at a mall in this north Kerala district. The identity of the actress has been kept under wraps shared her ordeal via social media. Expressing her anguish and concern over the "sexual frustration" of the people, the post said another actress also had a similar experience during the event held late on Tuesday night at the busy mall.

“Kozhikode is a place I loved a lot. But, tonight while returning after a programme, a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where! Are people around us so frustrated? We had been to several places as part of the promotion. But, I never had such a pathetic experience anywhere else. My colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted…but I couldn’t in that situation as I was dumbstruck for a moment…,” the actress said in last night’s post.Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify and trace the culprits.