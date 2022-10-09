Posters of Amruta Khanvilkar, Sayli Sanjeev from 'Har Har Mahadev' out

Chennai, Oct 9 The makers of Abhijeet Deshpande's 'Har Har Mahadev', which will have the distinction of being the first Marathi film to release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, have now released the posters of two dynamic and confident women from the film - Amruta Khanvilkar as Sonabai Deshpande and Sayli Sanjeev as Maharani Sai Bai Bhosale.

Amruta Khanvilkar plays the role of Sonabai Deshpande in the historical film, which is about the inspirational story of a real battle in which only 300 soldiers, led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, fought off 12,000 enemy soldiers and won.

She is an out and out a fighter, a fierce woman whose eyes speak louder than words. She is the strength of her husband's armour. She is wedded to Baji Prabhu Deshpande and plays a vital role in lending resilience to her spouse.

Sayli Sanjeev, who plays Maharani Sai Bai Bhosale, the wife of Chatrapati Shivaji, is not in the best of her health but is the biggest motivator of Chatrapati Shivaji.

Both queens are diligent in their ways, and watching their journey unravel in the film is bound to generate excitement.

This first Marathi multilingual film is set to hit screens on October 25, 2022.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films, and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta khanvilkar in the lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor