Prabhas Becomes Only Actor To Get Featured in X's Top 10 Hashtags in India

Popular actor Prabhas, known for his versatility across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, has achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Renowned for his portrayal in blockbusters like "Baahubali," Prabhas has now emerged as a significant figure on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

Twitter India's 'Year On X' report unveiled Prabhas as the only Indian actor to feature prominently on the platform's 'Top Hashtags in India' list, securing a spot in the top 10 positions across multiple hashtags. Surpassing some of Bollywood's biggest names, Prabhas has garnered immense attention, with his film 'Adipurush' also ranking ninth on India's most trending topics list on X.

Prabhas, who debuted in 2002 with 'Eeswar' and gained popularity with 'Varsham' in 2004, has since captivated audiences with stellar performances in movies like 'Chatrapathi,' 'Mr. Perfect,' and 'Mirchi.' However, it was SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali' that catapulted him to global fame, solidifying his position as one of India's top actors.

Apart from his cinematic achievements, Prabhas holds several records, notably being the only South Indian actor with five Hindi movies that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Currently, he is working on the highly anticipated project 'Kalki 2898 AD,' alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Set in a dystopian and post-apocalyptic future, the film promises to be a visual spectacle.