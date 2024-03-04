Prabhu Deva joins 2nd schedule of Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' in New Zealand

Mumbai, March 4 Choreographer-director Prabhu Deva, who has given many iconic dance steps to Indian cinema, joined the second schedule of the upcoming Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Kannappa’ in New Zealand.

Prabhu Deva will choreograph the film's dance sequences.

The film has close to nine songs in its original soundtrack.

Talking about working with the ace choreographer, Vishnu Manchu said: “It is my honour and dream come true, working under this legend. Prabhu Deva's art reflects the mix of the west and the east. He is someone who knows how to retain the traditional elements and yet give it a contemporary spin.”

‘Kannappa’ is said to be based around the legend of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who was supposed to be an avatar of Arjuna himself. He is one of the 63 'Nayanars'.

Vishnu, who directs the film, also stars in the titular role.

The dance in the film’s narrative pays homage to Lord Shiva, as it unfolds like poetic verses, blending various dance forms into a sacred symphony.

