Prajakta Koli, Freida lend their voice to short film series on gender equality

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actors Prajakta Koli and Freida Pinto have lent their voice to a film series titled 'She Creates Change', which aims to drive gender equality and literacy in low-income communities with the belief that educated women can change the world.

Curated by global education nonprofit Room to Read, the six-episode short film series narrates the stories of six girls hailing from historically low-income communities in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Vietnam who confront diverse challenges unique to their life and learn how to harness their inner strength and advocate for themselves and change their futures using particular life skills. The series which combines animation and live-action documentary, addresses themes like climate justice, financial literacy, food insecurity, child marriage, discrimination, menstruation and sexual harassment, read a statement.

The project also features voiceovers from prominent actors and advocates from across the world including Charithra Chandran, Dilshad Vadsaria, Adhir Kalyan, Amita Suman, Amrita Acharia and Quyen Ngo.

On receiving this work opportunity, Prajakta Koli said, "As the voice of Dewmini, a character deeply rooted in climate advocacy and girls' education and empowerment, I am profoundly honored to be part of 'She Creates Change.' This film beautifully captures the diverse journeys of young girls from various regions, emphasizing the pivotal role of education in shaping their futures. Every girl deserves access to quality education and the chance to flourish. Through Dewmini's narrative, intertwined with themes of climate advocacy, we aim to spark meaningful conversations and drive action towards ensuring every girl's right to education. I am proud to contribute to such an impactful project and look forward to audiences experiencing these compelling stories on International Women's Day, March 8th."

Frieda Pinto also shared her views about the project.

She stated, "The path to a gender-equal world is being paved by Room to Read. Through its programmes and ground-breaking content including She Creates Change, Room to Read demonstrates exactly what canand doeshappen when young women are supported to learn and imagine their own futures. She Creates Change is a poignant call to action for us all to increase our investment in girls' education."

Emmy-winner Martha Adams serves as series director alongside Ian Blei, as series producer. Executive producers are Oscar-winner Brenda Chapman, Freida Pinto, Dr Geetha Murali and veteran screenwriter and director Jill Culton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor