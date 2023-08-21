Prakash Raj faces backlash for mocking India’s Chandrayaan-3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Chandrayaan-3 is two days away from its final destination, the moon. On August 23, the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 3 is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon. Some people took this achievement differently. Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Sunday mocked the Indian Moon Mission but faced a backlash on social media.

Taking to X, Prakash Raj shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in his regional language which read, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.”

This tweet of Prakash Raj didn’t go well among the Twitteratis and they backlashed the actor.

One of the users wrote, “South's actor Prakash Raj is making a dirty joke of South's scientist K Sivan wearing a lungi and the country's achievement Chandrayaan 3. How you people of South can tolerate this???”

Another tweeted, “What a shame u have become for just nothing . May god bless you with some wisdom sir.”

"I Don't understand what's problem he has with @isro achievement, It's mission of India," another users tweeted.

Chandrayaan 3 underwent the second and final deboosting operation in the early hours of Sunday and is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23 (Wednesday) around 18:04 IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Sunday.

Explaining the process of deboosting, P K Ghosh, yesterday, said, "Deboosting or retro firing is a process to enable the spacecraft to reduce its speed. You must realise that it is travelling at a tremendous speed more than 6000 kilometres per hour and then it has got to reduce it to near zero, nearly 1 meter/second….."

Speaking in detail about the process, the space strategist said, "This is a process in which you are trying to get the spacecraft into a circular orbit and now it is almost circular. The perigee is just about 25 kilometres. This is the second of the deboosting, orbit-adjusting manoeuvres. Finally, on the 23rd you will see that it will start coming down."

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission marked giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower orbit.

