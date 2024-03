Prateek Kuhad opens Mumbai concert for Ed Sheeran

Mumbai, March 16 Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who is known for songs like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Cold Mess’ and others, opened the Mumbai leg of Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour on Saturday.

Prateek took to the stage ahead of Ed Sheeran’s scheduled performance at 7:15 pm, and enthralled the audience with his solid set list. He performed on songs like ‘Kasoor’, ‘Tum Jab Paas’ and ‘Cold Mess’.

The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which most recently hosted the 2nd edition of the multi-genre music festival of Lollapalooza India, came alive with many concert-goers thronging to listen to their favourite Indian singer at the gig.

The festival arena was filled with music lovers of all ages with a packed house of audience that swayed to the tunes of Prateek and sang along with the singer.

Prateek’s set was followed by a performance from English singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

Along with good music, the concert-goers were treated with delectable food at the venue along with an impressive production.

Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour, organised by BookMyShow Live, is being held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor