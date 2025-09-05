Prateik Smita Patil & Priya Banerjee claim they have found 'a home, & a best friend' in each other

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actor Prateik Smita Patil and actress Priya Banerjee's love journey has been all about finding home in one another.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot on February 14 this year, after years of companionship. As they celebrated five years of togetherness, Prateik and Priya claimed that they had found a home, a best friend, and the greatest adventure in one another.

Expressing their feelings, the couple shared a joint note that read: “Five years ago, we were just two souls in love as girlfriend and boyfriend, and today, we stand hand in hand as husband and wife. Time has flown, yet every moment has been filled with magic, laughter, and endless love."

"In each other, we’ve discovered a home, a best friend, and the greatest adventure. Celebrating five years feels surreal, but our hearts know this is only the first chapter of a lifetime together," the note concluded.

On the work front, the reports claim that Prateik will be sharing screen space with his better half soon.

Although the title of the project has not been disclosed yet, the drama is believed to have already hit the floor.

According to the sources close to the production, Priya has been roped in to play a special role in the forthcoming season of a popular web series, in which Prateik plays one of the lead characters.

While any more details regarding her role in the show have been kept under wraps for now, it is reported that Pratiek and Priya's scenes together enhance the show’s narrative.

The source revealed, “Priya’s role is short but impactful. Casting her opposite Prateik brought a natural ease and chemistry on set. The scenes feel real, probably because they share that comfort off-screen too.”

If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the first time that Prateik and Priya will be seen together on screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor