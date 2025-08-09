"Praying for your happiness, health, and peaceful life ahead...": Bina Kak shares heartfelt rakhi message for "brother-like son" Salman Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Salman Khan, often called Bollywood's "Bhaijaan," shares a special bond with actress Bina Kak, a relationship that goes beyond films, as she also happens to be his rakhi sister.

Every year on Raksha Bandhan, Bina ties a rakhi to Salman. But this time, their annual tradition had to take a pause as the actress is currently recovering from a broken ankle and could not meet him in person.

Even though she couldn't meet him, Bina made sure to send her love and blessings. Calling Salman her "brother-like son," Bina shared old pictures with the 'Sultan' actor on Instagram along with an adorable note.

Her caption read, "Since I am recovering from a broken ankle, I will miss you on Rakhi day, my dear Salman, my brother-like son... I pray for your happiness, long, healthy, and peaceful life ahead. Lots of love and blessings always, dear Salman @beingsalmankhan."

For those who don't know, Bina Kak has played Salman's on-screen mother in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

Salman Khan has two sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in 'Sikandar,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite big names, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, failed at the box office.

Khan will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan,' which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

