"Pre marriage baby'': KRK takes a dig at Ranbir and Alia's baby girl

Kamaal R Khan took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new born baby. The Deshdrohi actor questioned them about giving birth to a baby girl within 7 months of their marriage. He tweeted, “Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months.”

Alia gave birth to the baby girl on Sunday afternoon at Sir HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. She posted a joint statement on her Instagram to share the good news with friends and fans. "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir," it read. The Brahmastra couple got married in April 2022 after dating each other for five years. The duo had announced the pregnancy two months after they tied the knot.