Pregnant Rihanna rocks bump in 'Baby Daddy' t-shirt

Rihanna's pregnancy wardrobe keeps getting cooler!

According to People Magazine, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are currently expecting their first baby, enjoyed a dinner date together recently at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

For the outing, Rihanna, 34, wore a white T-shirt with photos of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on it that read, "Who Dat Is? Dat's Jus My Baby Daddy." She added a gold dollar sign chain around her neck.

A$AP Rocky, 33, meanwhile, rocked a navy zipper hoodie with jeans and boots. The rapper and the singer also each sported white and green caps.

Back in November 2020, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Then, in January 2022, she and the rapper were photographed out in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump. She wore a long pink jacket, unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned with a gold cross and colourful jewels.

( With inputs from ANI )

