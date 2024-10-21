Preity Zinta shares throwback selfie from Karwa Chauth with hubby Gene Goodenough

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : As B-town celebs celebrated Karwa Chauth with their partners, Preity Zinta found herself missing her husband, Gene Goodenough, as they couldn't be together this year.

Preity took to her Instagram account, shared an adorable throwback selfie from a previous Karwa Chauth celebration with Gene. The picture shows Preity with her head covered, observing the traditional rituals.

Along with the picture, Preity added a caption that read, "Happy Karwa Chauth to all those who celebrate it. #missyou #throwback #Ting."

Earlier in the day, Vikrant Massey dropped pictures with his wife Sheetal Thakur from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. His sweet gesture towards his better half by touching her feet caught the attention of netizens.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with a glimpse of Karwa Chauth on Monday.

The first picture captures Sheetal looking at Vikrant through a sieve (ritual of the ceremony) and looking beautiful in a pink saree. In the next photo, Sheetal can be seen touching Vikrant's feet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

