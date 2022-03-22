Prequel to popular show 'Anupamaa' all set to release online

Mumbai, March 22 After gaining a lot of popularity on television, Rupali Ganguly-starrer 'Anupamaa's prequel will be released on OTT.

The 11-episode prelude to the TV series will feature Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, will be reprising her role. Along with her, Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen playing her on-screen husband Vanraj.

The episodes of the prequel, released over 11 days, will not be aired on television and only stream on the online platform.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said: "Following the response of our recent titles, and the avid fan following for 'Anupamaa', we took the opportunity to further deepen their connection with the character in an all-new format."

'Anupamaa' prequel will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor