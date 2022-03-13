Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails 'The Kashmir Files' filmmakers

Producer Abhishek Agarwal's maiden Bollywood venture 'The Kashmir Files' has received appreciation from honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. PM Modi called on the filmmakers - Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal, to bless them for daring to make a film that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. During the visit, Vivek and Abhishek were accompanied by actor Pallavi Josh as well. Expressing his gratitude, producer Abhishek Agarwal felicitated Prime Minister.

He also took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures from their meeting with the Prime Minister. “It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We’ve never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji," he wrote.

In a recent interview with News18, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s a human tragedy of unimaginable proportion. Nobody has ever spoken about the human side of the story. Nobody has ever spoken about when you allow terrorism to enter any society, what do you lose? You just don’t lose lives. You lose thousands of years of cultural heritage. You lose diversity… Whose loss is this? Is this the loss of Kashmir? Or is this the loss of India? Or is this the loss of humanity, that you lost such great knowledge? That is what my film is all about. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim like people would want to believe."