Prince Harry attends his first Super Bowl with cousin

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attended the Super Bowl game in Inglewood, California, alongside his first cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Harry, who relocated to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is a lifelong sports fan but this is his first Super Bowl, according to People magazine.

Eugenie flew to California from her home in Windsor, England, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 1-year-old son, August.

The princess recently marked her son's first birthday with a sweet Instagram post revealing his nickname.

Harry and Eugenie have long been close. Following the June birth of Meghan and Harry's daughter, Lilibet, Eugenie had written a heartfelt message to the proud parents.

"Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all," Eugenie shared on her Instagram Story under a black-and-white photo of the couple.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey last March, Meghan revealed that she knew Eugenie prior to dating Harry. "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable. We're friends with them as a couple," Meghan said.

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting Lili just after the arrival of Eugenie and Jack's son August.

"These times tend to bring families together. What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close," a royal insider told People magazine at the time.

( With inputs from ANI )

