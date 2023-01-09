Prince Harry opens up on defending Meghan Markle, struggle to accept mom Diana's death in interview

The Duke of Sussex did not hold back when it came to unveiling many facets of his life that the public wasn't aware of till now.

According to a report by US-based news portal, The New York Post, Prince Harry disclosed a lot of secrets about the British Royal Family in his latest interview on the segment '60 Minutes', which was broadcasted on CBS, a US-based news channel on Sunday.

The British royal opened up on how his father, King Charles and brother, Prince William reacted to his statement defending his wife Meghan Markle against the 'racist way' she was treated by the press, to 55-year-old CBS presenter Anderson Cooper.

"They felt as though it made them look bad. They felt as though they didn't have a chance or weren't able to do that for their partners. What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through, very different circumstances," the Duke of Suxxes said.

The 38-year-old Royal also spoke about his struggles with accepting the demise of his mom, Princess Diana, in the infamous 1997 car crash.

"For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was gone. She would never do this to us, but also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan," he said.

"Then that she would call us and that we would go and join her, yeah," he added.

Prince Harry also revealed that Prince William, too, had 'similar thoughts' until he turned 20, when he asked for a police report for 'proof' of his mother's death.

"Proof that she was in the car. Proof that she was injured. And proof that the very paparazzi that chased her into the tunnel were the ones that were taking photographs --photographs of her lying half dead on the back seat of the car," he said.

He also spoke about the physical altercation he had with Prince William in the 2019 interview.

"It was at a time when he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues, which were based not on reality," Prince Harry said.

"And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife...through the things that he was saying," he added.

The siblings have had a turbulent relationship since Harry and Markle quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The rift exploded in 2021 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview in which Harry claimed that his brother and father, King Charles III, were trapped in their roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

