Principle theme of 'Red Shoes' is violence against women: Mexican director

Panaji, Nov 26 Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser, director of the Mexican film 'Red Shoes', said on Saturday that his movie tries to open up the conversation of masculine energy and how to use it in a positive way, but the principle theme is violence against women.

'Red Shoes' is one of the 15 films competing in the international competition section for the coveted Golden Peacock prize at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Kaiser, along with producers Alejandro De Icaza and Gabriela Maldonado and lead actress Natalia Solian, interacted with the audience in the 'Table Talks' programme here on Saturday.

He said that the main idea for the film originated from the relationship he had with his father.

"The film tries to open the conversation of masculine energy and how to use it in a positive way. But the principle theme is violence against women. The title was inspired by the activists who used to take over public spaces wearing red shoes to highlight the prevalent gender-based violence against women in Mexico," he said.

"This film is very special to me. It has touched me in a deep way. More than the festival claps, it is the personal journey of the artistes that's more important to me," Kaiser said.

The film revolves around the life of a farmer who is leading a life in isolation and the events that take place after he receives the news of his daughter's death.

The film progresses as the farmer tries to navigate through an unfamiliar and alien world to try and bring his daughter's body home.

Producer Alejandro De Icaza said that the film has an amazing story to tell.

