'Private Party' track from Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Don' released

Chennai, April 30 'Private Party', the third single from director Cibi Chakravarthi's upcoming film 'Don', featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, was released on Saturday.

While releasing the single track, music director Anirudh tweeted his thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan for penning the lyrics of the song.

Quoting Anirudh's tweet, Sivakarthikeyan replied saying, "Sir, thank you laam solla koodadhu(You shouldn't thank me at all)! You and your tunes (are) making me write!"

The song, which has been rendered by Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi, got over 50,000 likes in a matter of just 40 minutes of being released on YouTube.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan, the film will also have actors S J Suryah, Samuthirakani and Soori in important roles.

Cinematography for the film is by K M Bhaskaran and editing is by Nagooran. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

