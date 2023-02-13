Priyanka Chaudhary bids adieu to Bigg Boss; Ankit Gupta gets emotional

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has been evicted from Bigg Boss.

In what came across as a shocking eviction, Priyanka bid farewell to the show and now MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are the two finalists.

Announcing Priyanka's eviction, even Salman Khan expressed shock and said that she was the winner for him.

Ankit Gupta, who shares a special bond with Priyanka got teary-eyed upon hearing the news.

After her eviction, Salman asked who according to her would win the show and she replied saying that according to her, Shiv Thakare is more likely to lift the trophy.

During her stint in the 'Bigg Boss' house, she was also praised by Bigg Boss for always voicing her opinion in the house.

During the video of her journey in Bigg Boss, Priyanka Choudhary was described as the most clever person in the Bigg Boss house as who is "not a follower but a leader."

Prior to Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot bid adieu to the show tonight.

With Shalin's exit, the prize money for Bigg Boss 16's winner has also been increased by Rs 10 lakh. Earlier the prize money stood at Rs 21.80 lakh however, now the winner will get Rs 31.80 lakh.

The race is now between MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and we're only a few moments away from finding out this season's winner.

( With inputs from ANI )

