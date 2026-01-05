Priyanka Chopra captures little Malti enjoying dad Nick Jonas' song in the car

Mumbai, Jan 5 Global star Priyanka Chopra frequently treats netizens with glimpses of her precious moments with her little bundle of joy, Malti Marie.

In her latest social media post, PeeCee captured her daughter enjoying a relaxing car ride while listening to her father's song. Soaking in the view, the little munchkin was also seen humming the words along in her adorable voice.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "#Handprints", and tagged Nick.

Recently, PeeCee was seen enjoying the Holiday season with her daughter and husband.

The 'Barfi' actress uploaded glimpses of Malti enjoying the snow season on her Instagram.

In one of the videos posted by Priyanka on her Instagram handle, she and Malti were seen taking a stroll around the snow-clad city. The mother-daughter duo looked simply adorable twinning in white.

Unable to contain her excitment, little Malti ran on the snow-covered path while holding her mother’s hand.

“0 visibility but…joy at a 100% (sic),” Priyanka captioned the post.

PeeCee also shared some other family moments with Malti and her mother, Madhu Chopra on social media.

She posted a clip of Malti being delighted after seeing her footsteps on the snow-clad path.

The post further had Priyanka going on a drive in the snow, and little Malti sitting next to the fire to tackle the cold, along with some other wholesome holiday glimpses.

“Proof that sometimes happiness falls from the sky," PeeCee simply captioned the post.

Before stepping into the Holiday season, Priyanka graced the first episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show" season 4.

During the conversation, Priyanka shared that her daughter Malti loves the idea of ‘Indian Princess’.

“Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories,” shared Priyanka.

Commenting on this, Navjyot Singh Sidhu pointed out, “A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as the queen.

