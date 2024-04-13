Priyanka Chopra celebrates 22 years of 'Thamizhan' with throwback pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : Priyanka Chopra, who began her acting career with the Tamil movie Thamizhan, celebrated the 22nd anniversary of its release on Friday.

The actor on Friday shared an unseen picture on her Instagram Stories, featuring her alongside Vijay from the 2002 release.

In the throwback image, the 'Barfi' actress is seen on stage with Vijay, composer D Imman, and others. Alongside the picture, she captioned it, "22 years of Thamizhan."

Thamizhan was Priyanka Chopra's first acting project after winning the Miss World title in 2000. Subsequently, she made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz in 2003, alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film 'Heads Of State'.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the script. The page had the film's title and mentioned that Harrison Query wrote it.

It also had Priyanka's name watermarked on it.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And we're back."

She will be seen in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Not only this, the actress lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

