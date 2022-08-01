Priyanka Chopra in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has now been associated with UNICEF for almost a decade and a half, is currently in Poland to meet the Ukrainian refugees forced to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "The situation in Ukraine is far from over... it is one of the largest human displacement crisis' in the world, both in size and scale! Please follow along for an intimate glimpse into the lives of the people directly affected by this war.@unicef."

She also dropped a video in which she is seen talking about how the Russian invasion has affected the lives of people, especially children and women.

Priyanka's post has garnered several likes and comments. Many hailed Priyanka for her support.

"God bless you Priyanka. Thank you for extending your support," a social media user commented.

"Your support means a lot," another one wrote.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor