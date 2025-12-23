Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Raising Daughter Malti Marie Jonas as an 'Indian Princess' in America

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains desi at heart and deeply committed, to ensuring her daughter Malti Marie Jonas grows up connected to her Indian heritage. During her recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the global icon opened up about how she keeps her daughter rooted in Indian culture despite living abroad. When veteran actor Archana Puran Singh asked what aspects of growing up in India Malti Marie might miss, Priyanka's response was both heartwarming and reassuring.

"She travels to India often. She accompanied me to Hyderabad, she's been to Mumbai, she's been to Delhi and even came with me to Ayodhya. I've always tried my best to make sure that she is familiarized with Indian culture and traditions, as much as possible," she shared. Clearly, ensuring that her daughter grows up with the best of both cultures and traditions, is important for PC.

But perhaps the most endearing revelation came when Global Icon Priyanka described her young daughter's relationship with traditional Indian attire. "Whenever she puts on her ghagra-choli, she calls herself an 'Indian princess'. She loves her ghagras and bindis and bangles, which I always take for her," the actress revealed with visible 'Mommy' pride. This sweet anecdote offered us a glimpse into how Priyanka is successfully cultivating a love for Indian traditions in her daughter through the kind of joy and wonder that only a child's imagination can create.

Priyanka's approach comes across as particularly noteworthy because of how organic and joyful it appears. She has often taken to her social media to share glimpses of Indian festivals that she celebrates in LA with her family. She's not simply preserving tradition for tradition's sake but making it come alive for her daughter in ways that feels magical and empowering. By taking Malti to different Indian cities, introducing her to customs and celebrations, Priyanka seems to be building a bridge between Malti's American upbringing and her Indian heritage, a balancing act that only the global icon can nail to perfection.