Priyanka Chopra refrains from showing her daughter Malti's face, as she steps outside

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a day out with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, the actor shared a sweet photo of herself holding her little one during a hike with friend. In the photo she posted on Instagram, Priyanka covered her daughter’s face with a heart emoji.The stylish mom was dressed in white top, shorts and hiking boots for the outing. Priyanka Chopra refrained from revealing Malti’s face and had captioned the picture, “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.. love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily.”

In January 22 this year Priyanka and Nick Jonhas had announced the birth of their daughter. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.And on the occasion of Mother’s Day this year, the actress had dedicated a special post for her daughter. On the work front, Priyanka will be soon seen in ‘Citadel’, a web series backed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this she also has Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.