Priyanka Chopra reveals she had frozen her eggs in early 30s

Priyanka Chopra welcomed her first child a baby daughter Malti Marie in 2022 via surrogacy. The couple recently revealed their daughter's face to the world and they have been sharing adorable moments with her on social media. In her new podcast, Priyanka revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her early 30s upon the advice of her mother Madhu Chopra who is an gynaecologist.

I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’Just do it',” Priyanka told Dax Shepherd. She further added that she tells all her younger friends that the biological clock is for real. She said that it gets harder to get pregnant after 35, especially with women who have been working all their lives. She also advised women to save money and freeze their eggs which will give them power over their biological clock. She added that they can work till however long they want and their eggs will be of the same age when frozen. After impressing fans and critics alike with her inspired performances in Hindi films, the actress made her debut in the music industry in Hollywood with her 2012 single In My City. While many assumed that scaling Hollywood was the natural progression for the former beauty queen.