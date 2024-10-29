Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming moments of Malti Marie learning Hindi with Nick Jonas

New Delhi [India], October 29 : In a delightful glimpse into her family life, Priyanka Chopra recently shared an endearing video of her daughter, Malti Marie, learning to speak Hindi with assistance from her father, Nick Jonas.

The post, featured on Priyanka's Instagram, showcases the actress balancing her professional commitments with her role as a mother.

Priyanka, who is currently filming the second season of her series 'Citadel', frequently provides fans with insights into her daily life through social media.

In her latest update, she shared a series of photos that capture her recent experiences, including moments from the 'Citadel' set and an appearance at 'The Devil Wears Prada' stage show.

One standout moment features Malti, who attempts to translate a word into Hindi with the help of her father Nick.

Priyanka captioned her post with a heartfelt note, stating, "Lately Slide 19- sound on in Hindi..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The video featuring Malti's Hindi lesson appears at the end of the post. Nick can be heard encouraging Malti, who makes an adorable attempt at translation.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her role as spy Nadia Sinh in 'Citadel' married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is also set to star in upcoming projects, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor