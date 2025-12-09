Priyanka Chopra shares rare memory with Dia Mirza, sends her lots of goodness on her birthday

Mumbai, Dec 9 Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a rare memory with actress Dia Mirza on her birthday.

The desi girl sent Mirza heartfelt wishes on her special day. In her post, Priyanka expressed warmth and affection, wishing Dia “lots of goodness” and celebrating their cherished moments together. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Baywatch’ actress posted her cherished memory with Dia and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Dia, Wish you an abundant year with lots of goodness.”

In the image, Priyanka and Dia can be seen posing together with Malti Marie sitting in a stroller. Both actresses are flaunting their radiant smiles while looking at the camera. Notably, the two share a longstanding friendship that dates back to their Miss India pageant days in 2000. Priyanka and Dia first crossed paths as young contestants in the Miss India competition. The ‘Dostana’ actress had once shared how Dia Mirza guided her with makeup in the bathroom, highlighting their early bond and friendship.

In September this year, both actresses stepped out together when they met in New York, USA. Dia took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the two, showing them holding water bottles while standing in a park. The ‘Sanju’ actress tagged Priyanka in the post and wrote, “Love your #travellingbottle. Love you more,” adding the hashtag #UNGA.

Re-sharing it on her Instagram, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress wrote, “The loveliest day with the loveliest girl. See you soon.”

Priyanka and Dia have always showered each other with praise. A few months ago, following the release of Priyanka’s film “Heads of State,” Mirza had lauded her performance. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress wrote, “Priiiiiiiii! So damn proud of the strength you embody. A treat to watch you. 'She said she'll take care of it' and she does!!! What a woman @priyankachopra Go watch our desi girl pack a punch #HeadsOfState.”

