Priyanka Chopra slams news portal for calling her 'Wife Of Nick Jonas; says, 'Should I Add My IDMB Link To My Bio?'

The former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, has made everyone proud with her global work. Priyanka Chopra is now busy with her all international projects. Therefore, the diva is in headline for past days, but this time she is been a discussion for some different matter. Priyanka Chopra slam the online news portal, for referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' in one of their articles. The actress took her Instagram story and posted the article and highlighted the line, where it was written "The wife of Nick Jonas shared...",.



To which Priyanka wrote "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."



She also highlighted the other part of of the same text and wrote, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?"



Well, this action of the actress gone so viral on social media, many praise her for pointing out this topic, not only in India but in the whole globe people consider women as someone's wife or daughter, Priyanka Chopra who is the international personality also get recognized by her husband's name. And the actress stood up for the right thing.

Meanwhile on the work front Priyanka will be soon seen in The Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.