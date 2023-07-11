Priyanka Chopra treats fans with her daughter's adorable picture, calls her, "Angel"

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 11 : Actor Priyanka Chopra, who keeps sharing cute pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie, has shared an adorable post on her Instagram stories in which Malti can be seen enjoying watching the sea.

Priyanka wrote a sweet message along with a beautiful photo of her daughter. She wrote, "Angel". Little Malti Marie looks cute in the photo wearing a blue and red floral monokini and a matching cap and a pair of sunglasses that complete her look.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/priyankachopra/3144056629779400575/?hl=en

Previously also, she treated her fans with her daughter's pictures. Earlier, she shared a photo of her in which Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas are seen making their daughter try her first fascinator for attending the Royal Ascot.

"First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?" Priyanka captioned the post. Royal Ascot is one of Britain's most well-known racecourses where Ascot holds a special week of races in June. The family twinned in all-white. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white suit. Nick opted for a white shirt that he paired with white pants. Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with gold statement earrings.

She also posted a picture of her and Nick with their daughter. The family can be seen enjoying the picnic and she wrote in the caption,

"Sundays are for picnics."

On Father's Day, Priyanka posted a picture of her husband with their daughter and wrote a message for Nick, saying, "He is your biggest champion.. He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday..Happy Father's Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa."

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor